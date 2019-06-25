Rogers is expected to work behind opener Jimmy Yacabonis in Tuesday's game against the Padres, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't formally declared which pitcher will enter the contest after Yacabonis, but Rogers is the only available option capable of providing length out of the bullpen. Rogers previously followed Yacobonis on June 19 in Oakland, working three innings and surrendering three runs on three hits and a walk.