Orioles' Josh Rogers: Falters behind opener
Rogers (0-1) was handed the loss Wednesday at Oakland after surrendering three runs on three hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Rogers started out with two scoreless frames after entering in the third inning, but he scuffled during the fifth inning and eventually served up a three-run homer to Josh Phegley. The Orioles have a pair of scheduled off days next week, so it's not clear when the 24-year-old will next be called upon to start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...