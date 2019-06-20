Rogers (0-1) was handed the loss Wednesday at Oakland after surrendering three runs on three hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Rogers started out with two scoreless frames after entering in the third inning, but he scuffled during the fifth inning and eventually served up a three-run homer to Josh Phegley. The Orioles have a pair of scheduled off days next week, so it's not clear when the 24-year-old will next be called upon to start.