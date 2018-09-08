Orioles manager Buck Showalter said after Friday's 14-2 loss to the Rays that Rogers would start in the series finale Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It was expected that Rogers would be shut down after he tossed 5.1 frames in his second start for the Orioles on Sept. 3, bringing his season total up to 150 innings between the minors and majors. However, with a blister preventing scheduled starter Alex Cobb from taking the hill Sunday, Rogers will get one more turn through the rotation before likely being shuttered for 2018. With an effective showing over the weekend, Rogers could bolster his case for claiming a full-time starting role with Baltimore next season.