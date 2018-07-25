Orioles' Josh Rogers: Heading to Orioles

The Orioles acquired Rogers, Cody Carroll and Dillon Tate from the Yankees for Zach Britton on Tuesday.

Rogers had a respectable 3.95 ERA and 1.34 WHIP, but only 83 strikeouts over 109.1 innings (19 starts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The 24-year-old should report to Triple-A Norfolk, but could make his way to Baltimore at some point this season with the Orioles looking to continue offloading talent in an abysmal season.