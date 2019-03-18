Orioles' Josh Rogers: In hunt for rotation spot
Rogers remains in contention for one of the two remaining spots available in Baltimore's Opening Day rotation, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
With Dylan Bundy, Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner all assured starting roles, it's down to Rogers, David Hess and Mike Wright for the final two openings. Though both Hess and Wright have more experience at the big-league level, both have largely floundered in their respective cameos and may offer less upside at this point than Rogers, a soft-tossing control specialist. Rogers owns a 3.86 ERA this spring but has given up four home runs and struck out only seven across 14 innings, so he's not without his warts either.
