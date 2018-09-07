Orioles' Josh Rogers: May start Sunday vs. Rays
Rogers could be called upon to start Sunday's series finale in Tampa Bay due to a blister on Alex Cobb's pitching hand, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
In the event that Cobb is unable to go, Rogers will get the start in his place. Across two outings with the big-league club over the past couple weeks, Rogers posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with six strikeouts in 10.1 innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Josh Rogers: Ends season on positive note•
-
Orioles' Josh Rogers: One more start in 2018•
-
Orioles' Josh Rogers: Earns win in debut•
-
Orioles' Josh Rogers: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Orioles' Josh Rogers: To make MLB debut Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Josh Rogers: Could make spot start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...