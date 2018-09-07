Rogers could be called upon to start Sunday's series finale in Tampa Bay due to a blister on Alex Cobb's pitching hand, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

In the event that Cobb is unable to go, Rogers will get the start in his place. Across two outings with the big-league club over the past couple weeks, Rogers posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with six strikeouts in 10.1 innings.