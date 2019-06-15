Rogers will start Wednesday against Oakland, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rogers owns a 7.88 ERA in eight innings of relief for the Orioles this season. He's been even worse in 11 starts for Triple-A Norfolk, recording an 8.51 ERA. He walked just 3.9 percent of opposing batters for Norfolk but also struck out just 13.0 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories