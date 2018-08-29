Rogers will get one more start in the big-league rotation before being shut down for the season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rogers lines up to pitch Monday in Seattle, and assuming he logs a starter's workload in that one, he will then be shut down in an effort to manage his workload. After throwing 91.2 innings last season, the 24-year-old southpaw has thrown 144.2 innings across stops at Triple-A (in the Yankees and Orioles organizations) and the big leagues (just one start). His strikeout rate in the minors was well below average and he struck out just two over five innings in his start for Baltimore on Tuesday against the Blue Jays.