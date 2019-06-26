Rogers was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left elbow sprain.

This move comes after Rogers struggled in his most recent outing against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. It's unclear how long the southpaw will be sidelined following this injury, though he should remain out of commission at least through the All-Star break. Paul Fry was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move, while the Orioles have yet to announce who will replace Rogers in the rotation.

