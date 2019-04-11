Orioles' Josh Rogers: Quick return to Triple-A
Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Rogers was called up from Norfolk after Tuesday's game and allowed five runs on four hits -- including three homers -- over 3.2 innings during his lone game with the team. The 24-year-old should resume his starting role with the Tides.
More News
-
