Rogers was called up from Triple-A Norfolk following Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The move comes as no surprise with the Orioles needing to bolster their pitching depth with Alex Cobb (back) moving to the injured list, though Rogers won't make the spot start Wednesday as earlier postulated. Dan Straily will instead get the starting nod, while Rogers could be used in long relief given Straily threw 44 pitches out of the bullpen Sunday.