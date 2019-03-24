Rogers (back) was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rogers had a decent spring, finishing with a 4.24 ERA in 17 innings, though he struck out just seven batters. He's currently dealing with a tweaked back, though the fact that he was optioned rather than placed on the injured list may suggest that he's expected to return soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...