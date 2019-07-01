Orioles' Josh Rogers: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Orioles transferred Rogers (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
The transaction opens up a roster spot for Tom Eshelman -- who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Monday's game against the Rays -- and ensures that Rogers won't be eligible to rejoin the Orioles until late August at the soonest. While the Orioles haven't decided whether Rogers' UCL injury will require Tommy John surgery, the organization could choose to shut him down for the season even if the lefty opts to treat the elbow issue through rest and rehab and/or stem-cell injections.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...