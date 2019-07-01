The Orioles transferred Rogers (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

The transaction opens up a roster spot for Tom Eshelman -- who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Monday's game against the Rays -- and ensures that Rogers won't be eligible to rejoin the Orioles until late August at the soonest. While the Orioles haven't decided whether Rogers' UCL injury will require Tommy John surgery, the organization could choose to shut him down for the season even if the lefty opts to treat the elbow issue through rest and rehab and/or stem-cell injections.

More News
Our Latest Stories