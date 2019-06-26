Orioles' Josh Rogers: Struggles versus Padres
Rogers was charged with three runs on five hits over 2.1 innings during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to San Diego. He issued one walk and had zero strikeouts.
Rogers delivered 20 of his 34 pitches for strikes and had little luck putting away hitters Tuesday. The 24-year-old was spared from being handed the loss since opener Jimmy Yacabonis allowed five runs. Rogers' 8.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 5:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings will keep him off fantasy radars even if he continues to see chances as a bulk reliever.
