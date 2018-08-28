Orioles' Josh Rogers: To make MLB debut Tuesday

Rogers has been tabbed with the start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It was rumored that Rogers could draw a spot start for Tuesday's contest, and after Monday's 7-0 victory, manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Rogers will indeed make his first career start in the major leagues. The Orioles have optioned Cody Carroll to Triple-A Norfolk to make room on the 25-man roster.