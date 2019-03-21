Rogers exited Thursday's game against the Pirates after tweaking his back, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Rogers apparently suffered the injury after his spike got awkwardly caught on the mound. The southpaw allowed one run on two walks in one inning prior to exiting. While his removal is being called precautionary, it could end prematurely end his spring with just a few days left on the exhibition schedule. It's unclear if this injury will affect Rogers' bid for one of the team's final rotation spots.

More News
Our Latest Stories