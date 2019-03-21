Orioles' Josh Rogers: Tweaks back Thursday
Rogers exited Thursday's game against the Pirates after tweaking his back, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Rogers apparently suffered the injury after his spike got awkwardly caught on the mound. The southpaw allowed one run on two walks in one inning prior to exiting. While his removal is being called precautionary, it could end prematurely end his spring with just a few days left on the exhibition schedule. It's unclear if this injury will affect Rogers' bid for one of the team's final rotation spots.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...