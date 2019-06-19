Rogers will follow opener Jimmy Yacabonis Wednesday against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rogers will still cover the majority of innings Wednesday, though he'll avoid the heart of Oakland's order before entering. In two appearances as a long reliever this season, Rogers owns a 7.88 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 2:3 K:BB in eight innings.

