The Orioles have selected Quinn with the 69th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-6, 210-pound righty from Georgia, Quinn transferred from Ole Miss for his junior year and logged a 2.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 36 innings. His 55.1 innings as a freshman are a career high, so he'll need to show he can handle a starter's workload.