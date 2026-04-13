Quinn has a 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in nine innings over his first two starts for High-A Frederick.

He used his upper-90s fastball and power breaking ball to strike out 10 batters over 4.2 innings in his most recent start. Quinn was the No. 69 overall pick in last year's draft out of Georgia and was given a vote of confidence with an initial assignment to High-A. He turns 22 next week and also boasts a 53.3 percent groundball rate to go with his 42.4 K-BB%.