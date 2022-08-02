The Orioles acquired Nunez, right-hander Yennier Cano and left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cano is an MLB-ready reliever and Povich was one of the top starters in the lower levels of the Twins' farm system, but Nunez and Rojas are rookie-level arms who can be viewed as lottery tickets. Nunez, a 21-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic, has turned in a 4.85 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 29.2 innings in the Florida Complex League this season.