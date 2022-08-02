The Orioles acquired Rojas, left-hander Cade Povich and right-handers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cano is an MLB-ready reliever and Povich was one of the top starters in the lower levels of the Twins' farm system, but Rojas and Nunez are rookie-level arms who can be viewed as lottery tickets. Rojas, an 18-year-old lefty from Venezuela, has turned in a 3.60 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 30 innings in the Florida Complex League this season.