Fabian (ankle) started in right field and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run Saturday in Double-A Bowie's 19-1 win over Reading.

Fabian exited early in Friday's season opener after tweaking his left ankle, but his presence in the lineup a day later suggests that his removal was merely precautionary. The 23-year-old outfielder is making his return to Bowie after he finished the 2023 campaign with the affiliate and slashed .176/.314/.399 over his 288 plate appearances at the Double-A level.