Teheran plans to opt out of his contract if he's not on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Teheran joined the Orioles on Feb. 27 after spending last season with the Brewers, for whom he posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB over 71.2 innings. He entered spring training competing for a place in the starting rotation, and his chances of making the roster seemed to increase with Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow) down to begin the regular season. If Teheran does make the Opening Day roster, he figures to work out of the bullpen with Cole Irvin named as Baltimore's fifth starter.