The Orioles selected Strowd to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old Strowd was eligible to be selected in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, but he'll officially remain with the Orioles organization now that he has a spot on the 40-man roster. However, the right-hander turned in a 6.80 ERA over 41 innings with Triple-A Norfolk in 2024, so a drastic turnaround would likely be needed before he spends any time in the bigs.