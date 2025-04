The Orioles recalled Strowd from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

The Orioles are swapping out one reliever for another, sending down Grant Wolfram while bringing up Strowd. The 27-year-old righty holds an 8.10 ERA but an 18:4 K:BB over 10 innings this season at Norfolk. Strowd will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.