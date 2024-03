The Orioles optioned Ort to minor-league camp Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Ort was acquired by the Orioles on Feb. 19 after being DFA'd by the Phillies. Ort has given up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in spring training. The right-hander will start the 2024 season in the minors.