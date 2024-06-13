Akin (2-0) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one over 1.1 innings, picking up a blown save but earning the win and over Atlanta on Wednesday.

Akin ended up squandering a two-run lead when he gave up a home run to Matt Olson in the top of the eighth inning. The Orioles got it right back on a Colton Cowser blast in their half of the frame, and Craig Kimbrel closed out the win. Akin has had a mild case of reverse splits this year -- lefties are hitting .245 off the southpaw, while right-handed batters have hit just .206. Overall, he's pitching better to all hitters this year, though he has a 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB over 32.2 innings in a low-leverage role. Akin may see slightly tougher matchups moving forward, as he is one of two southpaws left in the bullpen, along with Cionel Perez, to cover for the absence of Danny Coulombe (elbow), who is expected to have a relatively short stay on the injured list.