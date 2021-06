Akin (0-1) yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Rays.

Akin gave up a run on an RBI ground to Manuel Margot in the third inning but most of the damage came off Brandon Lowe's two-run blast in the fourth. It was his third straight start finishing at least four innings but his season ERA jumped to 4.13 ERA. Akin is projected to take the mound in Cleveland next week.