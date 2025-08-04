Akin (3-1) took the loss in Sunday's 5-3 contest with the Cubs, yielding two runs (one earned) on one hit while failing to retire a batter.

The Orioles southpaw entered the game with the score knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth. After Dansby Swanson reached on a throwing error, veteran Justin Turner cracked a walk-off, pinch-hit long ball on the first pitch he saw. Akin converted a save Saturday to put himself in the lead for the majority of the saves in Baltimore, but this performance could add uncertainty to his control over that position. He has pitched to a solid 3.38 ERA and 9.0 K/9 in 40 total innings and remains in a battle with Corbin Martin and Yennier Cano for the closer role.