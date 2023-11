Akin (back) avoided arbitration with the Orioles on Friday, signing a one-year, $825,000 contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Akin missed the second half of the 2023 season due to a lingering back injury and posted an ugly 6.85 ERA in 23.2 innings when healthy, but the O's clearly believe he'll be able to return to form next year. The left-hander delivered a 3.20 ERA and 77:20 K:BB over 81.2 innings as a bullpen workhorse for Baltimore in 2022.