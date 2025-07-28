default-cbs-image
The Orioles activated Akin (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Akin missed a month of action with left shoulder inflammation but has been cleared to return after making three rehab appearances. The southpaw should see some high-leverage appearances in the Orioles bullpen, but he could be a candidate to get moved elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

