Akin will follow opener Dillon Tate as the primary pitcher Thursday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Akin has a 12.18 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over 17 frames in his past four starts, so manager Brandon Hyde will utilize him behind an opener in hopes of better results. Assuming the left-hander pitches better Thursday, he should have a better chance of qualifying for a victory since he won't need to last a full five innings.