Akin was recalled by the Orioles on Monday.

Akin showed promise despite a mediocre 4.56 ERA in his 25.2-inning debut last season, as he combined a strong 30.2 percent strikeout rate with a roughly average 8.6 percent walk rate. He failed to make the team's Opening Day roster following a poor spring but is back with the team after making just a single Triple-A appearance. Six of Akin's eight appearances as a rookie came as a starter, but he'll fill a long-relief role for now, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.

