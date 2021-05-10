Akin was recalled by the Orioles on Monday.
Akin showed promise despite a mediocre 4.56 ERA in his 25.2-inning debut last season, as he combined a strong 30.2 percent strikeout rate with a roughly average 8.6 percent walk rate. He failed to make the team's Opening Day roster following a poor spring but is back with the team after making just a single Triple-A appearance. Six of Akin's eight appearances as a rookie came as a starter, but he'll fill a long-relief role for now, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.
