Akin was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Akin will return to the big leagues after being sent down May 9, producing a 1.29 ERA and 0.14 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over seven innings in four appearances with Norfolk. It's unclear what role he'll be set for with the Orioles, but he will replace Grayson Rodriguez on the major-league roster after Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday. Akin has only made one start in the majors since 2021, so it's most likely that he'll be deployed as a multi-inning reliever now that he's back with Baltimore.