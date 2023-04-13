Akin (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics.

Akin was able to work around a one-out single to get the last two outs in the seventh inning, but he put two runners on base in the eighth. Cionel Perez struggled to get through that frame, and Akin was charged with the loss, his first decision in six appearances. He's allowed four runs over 4.1 innings while adding four strikeouts and no walks through six appearances. The southpaw has typically filled a multi-inning role over the last two years, but he's recorded more than three outs in just one outing so far this season.