Akin pitched a perfect inning in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.
Akin began the year with 19 straight appearances of two innings or longer, but three of his four outings in July have been shorter than two frames. He started to falter a bit in June, but he's managed to give up just one run in 5.2 innings in July. For the season, the southpaw has a 2.26 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB with a save, two holds and a 1-1 record through 51.2 innings in a long-relief role.
