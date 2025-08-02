Akin walked two and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Cubs.

With Felix Bautista (shoulder) on the IL and the O's having shipped out their other established high-leverage arms at the trade deadline, the closer job is wide open. Corbin Martin got the save Tuesday but worked the sixth inning Saturday with Baltimore in a 3-0 hole, while Yennier Cano handled the eighth and Akin got the ninth with lefties Michael Busch and Kyle Tucker due up for the Cubs. Interim manager Tony Mansolino may elect to play matchups and go with a closer committee unless someone emerges from the pack, but Akin's fantasy appeal will grow even if he gets only a share of the save chances.