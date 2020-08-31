Akin will start Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

As Jon Heyman of MLB Network suggested would be the case when Akin was called up Sunday, the lefty will step into the rotation Monday as a replacement for Tommy Milone, who was traded to the Braves over the weekend. The 2016 second-round pick has struck out more than a batter per inning at each minor-league stop, but finding the zone was an issue for him at Triple-A Norfolk last season, when he walked 12.1 percent of the batters he faced. Akin made his first two big-league appearances in relief this season, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one in 3.1 innings. According to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, manager Brandon Hyde said Akin would be on an unspecified pitch count in his first start, and likely "for the rest of the year."