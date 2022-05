Akin threw 2.1 hitless innings Tuesday versus the Yankees. He struck out six and walked three.

Akin has typically had better control, but the six strikeouts marked a season high for the southpaw. He's been excellent since making the move full-time to the bullpen this year, posting a 1.23 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 29.1 innings. The southpaw has posted a 13-inning scoreless streak across his last five appearances.