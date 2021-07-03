Akin yielded four runs on seven hits and a walk over three innings in Friday's loss to the Angels. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Akin came via the long ball; he coughed up a two-run shot to Jose Iglesias in the second inning before serving up a solo homer to Shohei Ohtani in the third. The lone bright spot in Friday's outing is that he halted his four-start losing streak but his ERA shot up again to 7.46. In his seven starts this season, the 26-year-old lefty owns an unsightly 7.92 ERA. Akin is currently lined up to face the Blue Jays at home next week.