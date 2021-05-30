Akin allowed a run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings versus the White Sox on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw's lone run surrendered came on a Billy Hamilton solo home run in the third inning. Other than that, Akin was able to work around putting seven batters on base. The 26-year-old has a 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB across 15 innings. Sunday was his first start of the season, but he pitched well enough to get another look in a struggling Baltimore rotation.