Akin (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, surrendering four runs on three hits and a walk over only two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Both games in the twin bill started badly for the O's -- Alex Cobb gave up two homers before recording an out in the matinee, and then Akin couldn't get out of the first inning at all. The rookie southpaw had looked good in his first two big-league starts, but Friday's quick outing sent his ERA soaring to 4.61.