Akin (1-0) earned the win Thursday versus the Cardinals. He allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four in 2.2 scoreless innings.

Akin followed Bryan Baker in what resembled a tandem to cover the first five innings of the Orioles' bullpen game. In all nine of his appearances this season, Akin's covered at least two innings, though he's yet to pitch more than three. He's been excellent in that role, posting a 1.71 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 21 innings. He won't have much appeal in fantasy, as he's neither starting nor seeing high-leverage chances in relief.