Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters before Sunday's game against the White Sox that Akin (personal) is expected to come off the paternity list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Akin will miss a total of three games while being away from the team. The left-hander will return to a middle-innings role in the Baltimore bullpen, and the team will need to send down a pitcher before the series against the Nationals begins.