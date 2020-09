Akin (1-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox. He allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits while fanning six across four innings.

Akin has averaged 7.25 strikeouts per outing across his last four starts, something quite impressive considering he hasn't pitched more than 5.1 innings in any of those games. The ability to miss bats is clearly there and is also getting results, as he has allowed more than three earned runs just once all year long.