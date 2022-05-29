Akin (1-1) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2.1 innings.

Akin provided some length after a 4.1-inning start from Jordan Lyles. The Red Sox were able to get to Akin, with Bobby Dalbec hammering a sixth-inning solo home run while Christian Arroyo added an RBI single in the seventh. This was just the third time in 13 outings Akin's allowed runs, though he's given up a pair in each of those appearances. He's at a solid 1.71 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB in 31.2 innings overall, working exclusively in a multi-inning bullpen role.