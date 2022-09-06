Akin (3-2) took the loss in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out four.

After two scoreless frames, Toronto chased Akin from the game in the third en route to an 8-4 victory. The southpaw hasn't completed three innings in an appearance since Aug. 1 and his 42 pitches (26 pitches) was his biggest workload since June 27, so it wasn't a surprise Akin couldn't give the O's more length in his spot start. He'll return to a long relief role with a 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 66:17 K:BB through 72.1 innings on the season.