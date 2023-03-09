Manager Brandon Hyde has been impressed with Akin in spring training, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The numbers back up Hyde's feelings -- Akin has allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings across two Grapefruit League games. Hyde added that he wants to have several multi-inning relievers break camp with the Orioles, which indicates Akin has a good chance of being in that group. He covered 81.2 innings over 45 appearances (one start) in 2022, pitching to an excellent 3.20 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:20 K:BB.