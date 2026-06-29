Orioles' Keegan Akin: Lands on IL with elbow discomfort

The Orioles placed Akin on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday, due to left elbow discomfort.

The issue may have cropped up during Akin's last outing Saturday against the Nationals, when he tossed two scoreless innings and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two. After giving up six earned runs against Washington on May 16, Akins has posted a 1.56 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 17.1 innings in his last 15 outings, so his loss is a sizable blow to the Orioles' bullpen. The move means the veteran southpaw will be out at least through the All-Star break. Josh Walker was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.