Akin is expected to be used in an extended relief appearance behind opener Bryan Baker in Thursday's game in St. Louis, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles are treating their series finale with the Cardinals as a bullpen day, with Baker likely to work 1-to-2 innings before bowing out of the contest. Akin is the most obvious candidate to eat innings behind Baker, given that the 27-year-old lefty is a former starter who has covered between two and three frames in all eight of his relief appearances on the season. However, since Akin will be pitching on three days' rest, the Orioles likely won't ask him to cover much more than three innings.